June 9 (Reuters) - Goldway Education Group Ltd:

* FY revenue was about HK$37.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 3.2 percent

* FY profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$2.8 million (2016: HK$5.0 million)

* Declares special dividend of HK$3.4 per share for the year