Aug 3(Reuters) - Goldwin Inc

* Says it bought back 57,400 shares for 396.7 million yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan revised on June 28

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 57,400 shares in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Mxc6GL

