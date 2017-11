Nov 24 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc

* GOLUB CAPITAL BDC - ‍ON NOV 22, GOLUB CAPITAL BDC FUNDING ENTERED AMENDMENT TO DOCUMENTS GOVERNING FUNDING‘S SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* SAYS CREDIT FACILITY AMENDMENT DECREASED SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY FROM $225 MILLION TO $170 MILLION