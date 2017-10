Oct 10 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc:

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - ‍originated $128.9 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Golub Capital BDC - ‍total investments at fair value estimated to have decreased by about 6.5%, or $116.8 million, during 3 months ended September 30, 2017​