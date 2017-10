BRIEF-Golub Capital says its unit entered into amendment to documents governing funding's senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Golub Capital says on Sept 28 co’s unit entered into amendment to documents governing funding’s senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - Credit facility amendment extended expiration of reinvestment period from September 27, 2017 to September 27, 2018

* Golub Capital BDC Inc - Credit facility amendment extended stated maturity date from September 28, 2020 to September 28, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2xOGA9P] Further company coverage: