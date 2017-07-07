FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golub Capital says originated $241.9 mln in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017
July 7, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Golub Capital says originated $241.9 mln in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Golub Capital Bdc Inc

* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says originated $241.9 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017

* Golub Capital Bdc - about 88 pct of new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 11 pct were senior secured loans and about 1 pct were equity securities

* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says of new middle-market investment commitments, $235.0 million funded at close

* Golub Capital Bdc - total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by about 3.9 pct, or $67.4 million, during three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uxXzsX) Further company coverage:

