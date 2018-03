March 1 (Reuters) - Gome Retail Holdings Ltd:

* FY SALES FROM COMPARABLE STORES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 2% AND CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN EXPECTED TO EXCEED 18%

* FOR FY 17 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE IS EXPECTED TO FALL WITHIN RANGE OF BETWEEN RMB300 MILLION AND RMB500 MILLION