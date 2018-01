BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Says Same Store Sales Increase 5.9 Pct

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 Q1 SAME STORE SALES

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 5.9 PCT

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY BAD DADDY‘S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 1.3 PCT

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - INTRODUCTION OF EXPANDED KIDS MEALS AT $3 HELPED DRIVE TRAFFIC AND WEATHER WAS A MIXED BAG DURING QUARTER

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - EXPECT TO OPEN FIRST BAD DADDY'S IN ATLANTA METRO AREA ON JANUARY 8, 2018 WITH SIX ADDITIONAL BAD DADDY'S THIS FISCAL YEAR