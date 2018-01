BRIEF-Goodfood Market Qtrly Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.05

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP. REPORTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 412% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - ‍ON TRACK TO LAUNCH NATIONAL PLATFORM DURING FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2018​

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 45,000 AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2017, UP FROM 8,000 AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2016

* GOODFOOD MARKET - ‍EXPECTS COMPANY TO EXPAND ITS CLIENT BASE AND BEGIN SERVING CUSTOMERS LOCATED IN WESTERN CANADA DURING FISCAL 2018​

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - QTRLY REVENUE C$11.2 MILLION VERSUS C$2.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: