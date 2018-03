BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum Announces East Texas Asset Sale & Q4 Loss Per Share $0.17

March 1 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES EAST TEXAS ASSET SALE, OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER TOTALED 2.9 BCFE, WITH AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 31,200 MCFE PER DAY

* IS MAINTAINING ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR OF $65 MILLION - 75 MILLION IN H2 2018

* REVENUES FOR QUARTER TOTALED $11.1 MILLION, WITH 63% OF OIL AND GAS REVENUE ATTRIBUTABLE TO NATURAL GAS