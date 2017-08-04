FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.13
August 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Goodrich Petroleum announces second quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.7 million

* Production for quarter totaled 3.3 BCFE, with average daily production of about 36,300 MCFE per day, up sequentially by 40%

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - ‍since end of Q2, July production averaged approximately 44,000 MCFE per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

