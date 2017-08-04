FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Goodrich Petroleum announces second quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.7 million

* Production for quarter totaled 3.3 BCFE, with average daily production of about 36,300 MCFE per day, up sequentially by 40%

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - ‍since end of Q2, July production averaged approximately 44,000 MCFE per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.