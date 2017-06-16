FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Goodway Integrated Industries clarifies on article
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Goodway Integrated Industries clarifies on article

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd

* Clarifies on article published by edge financial daily

* clarifies co did not announce in april regarding "establishing an investigation committee to probe alleged irregularities"

* audit report for fy2016 stated management had not performed impairment test on carrying amount of plant & equipment of rm34 million, inventories of rm11.4 million

* Goodway integrated industries -management engaged independent professional firm to carry out impairment test only &this is expected to complete by end of aug Source text:(bit.ly/2sGFbjH) Further company coverage:

