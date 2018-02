Feb 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* GOOGLE ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE XIVELY

* GOOGLE SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE XIVELY, A DIVISION OF LOGMEIN, INC‍​

* GOOGLE SAYS ACQUISITION "WILL COMPLEMENT GOOGLE CLOUD'S EFFORT" ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2CpjKEh) Further company coverage: