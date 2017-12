BRIEF-Google Releases Content Removal Request Data for January-June 2017

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Google:

* SAYS EXPANDING NATIONAL SECURITY LETTERS SECTION, RELEASING NEW DATA ON REQUESTS FROM GOVTS TO REMOVE CONTENT

* SAYS ALSO MAKING IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO SHARE SELECT DATA AND CHARTS FROM TRANSPARENCY REPORT

* SAYS FROM JANUARY TO JUNE 2017, GOT 19,176 REQUESTS FROM GOVTS AROUND THE WORLD TO REMOVE 76,714 PIECES OF CONTENT - BLOG

* SAYS CONTENT REMOVAL REQUESTS FROM JANUARY - JUNE 2017 WERE UP 20 PERCENT FROM H2 2016

* SAYS IMPLEMENTED "DEEP LINKING" FEATURE TO BOOKMARK, SHARE SPECIFIC CHARTS IN TRANSPARENCY REPORT MORE EASILY