BRIEF-Google Says Protections Deployed In Sept, Oct For Variants 1 & 3 Required No Customer Downtime

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* GOOGLE SAYS PROTECTIONS DEPLOYED IN SEPT. AND OCT. FOR VARIANTS 1 AND 3 CAUSED NO PERCEPTIBLE IMPACT IN CLOUD AND REQUIRED NO CUSTOMER DOWNTIME

* GOOGLE SAYS BY DEC, ALL GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM (GCP) SERVICES HAD PROTECTIONS IN PLACE FOR ALL KNOWN VARIANTS OF VULNERABILITY

* GOOGLE SAYS DURING ENTIRE SECURITY UPDATE PROCESS, RECEIVED NO CUSTOMER SUPPORT TICKETS RELATED TO UPDATES

* GOOGLE SAYS BELIEVE THAT RETPOLINE-BASED PROTECTION IS "BEST-PERFORMING SOLUTION" FOR VARIANT 2 ON CURRENT HARDWARE