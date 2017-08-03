BRIEF-GoPro qtrly GAAP loss per share $ 0.22‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc:

* Q2 revenue $296.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.6 million

* Gopro inc sees ‍Q3 revenue of $300 million +/- $10 million​

* Gopro inc sees ‍Q3 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin to be 37% +/- 1%​

* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share $ 0.22‍​

* GoPro Inc sees ‍fy 2017 GAAP operating expenses below $570 million​

* GoPro announces second quarter 2017 results

* GoPro Inc sees ‍FY 2017 non-GAAP operating expenses below $495 million​

* Says qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $ 0.09‍​

* GoPro inc sees ‍Q3 GAAP operating expenses of between $131 million and $133 million​

* Says qtrly GAAP-gross margin ‍​35.6 percent versus 42.1 percent

* Says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin ‍​36.2 percent versus 42.4 percent

* GoPro Inc sees ‍Q3 GAAP loss per share to be $0.24 +/- $0.05​

* GoPro Inc sees ‍Q3 non-GAAP share loss to be $0.06 +/- $0.05​

* Says ‍Hero6, Fusion, our 5.2k spherical camera, on course to launch later this year

* Says, ‍"we continue to track toward our goal of full-year, non-GAAP profitability in 2017​"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $269.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $278.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: