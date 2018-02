Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc:

* GOPRO ROLLS OUT ENHANCED SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE: PLUS

* GOPRO INC - DAMAGE REPLACEMENT, MOBILE CLOUD BACKUP AND UNLIMITED PHOTO STORAGE ADDED TO $4.99 MONTHLY SERVICE

* GOPRO INC - NEW GOPRO PLUS IS NOW AVAILABLE IN US FOR $4.99 A MONTH WITH A 30-DAY FREE TRIAL AND WILL EXPAND TO GLOBAL MARKETS LATER THIS YEAR