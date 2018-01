Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $125 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* UNITS TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET AND TRADE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “GPAQU” BEGINNING JANUARY 25, 2018

* SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 12.5 MILLION UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT