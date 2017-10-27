FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q3 earnings per share $0.22
October 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gorman-Rupp Co:

* Gorman-Rupp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 sales rose 2.9 percent to $94 million

* Gorman-Rupp Co - ‍ Q3 of 2017 included non-cash impairment charges of $0.10 per share and a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.01 per share​

* Gorman-Rupp qtrly ‍incoming orders increased 17 pct compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍Q3 included non-cash impairment charges of $0.10 per share and a non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.01 per share​

* ‍Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $6 to $8 million​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are expected to be financed through internally-generated funds​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍at quarter end, backlog of orders was $111.4 million at september 30, 2017 compared to $102.8 million at September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

