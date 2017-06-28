FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 10:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Government Properties Income Trust - Citigroup and other banks committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan facility in of up to $750.0 million

* Government Properties Income Trust - co required to pay interest at rate of LIBOR plus premium of 1.40% per annum on borrowings under bridge loan facility

* Government Properties Income Trust - co may use borrowings under loan facility to finance deal with First Potomac Realty Trust

* Government Properties Income Trust - if FPO terminates deal with co, FPO will be required to pay co a termination fee of $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2s17u8H) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.