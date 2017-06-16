FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Gowest to acquire 50 pct ownership interest in Redstone Mill
June 16, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gowest to acquire 50 pct ownership interest in Redstone Mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Gowest Gold Ltd-

* Gowest to acquire 50% ownership interest in Redstone Mill

* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture

* Upon completion of transaction, co, Northern Sun Mining, will hold a 50% interest in jvco

* Gowest GOLD LTD - gowest, northern sun and jvco will enter into a unanimous shareholder agreement

* Gowest gold ltd - assets will be transferred to jvco free and clear of all liens or encumbrances

* Gowest GOld Ltd - redstone mill is currently wholly-owned by northern sun and has capacity to process approximately 1,500 tonnes of ore-per-day

* Gowest Gold - jvco will assume obligations, liabilities relating to redstone mill, in exchange for shares of jvco having aggregate deemed value of $23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

