BRIEF-GP Strategies Announces New Organizational Structure

Dec 26 (Reuters) - GP Strategies Corp:

* GP STRATEGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND PLAN TO DRIVE ORGANIC GROWTH AND REDUCE OPERATING COSTS

* GP STRATEGIES CORP - INITIATED RESTRUCTURING AND TRANSITION ACTIVITIES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY, REDUCE COSTS, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* GP STRATEGIES CORP - ESTIMATES THE INITIATIVES WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $7 TO $9 MILLION

* GP STRATEGIES-EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2018,CERTAIN TRANSITION COSTS WILL BE INCURRED THROUGHOUT 2018

* GP STRATEGIES CORP - EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, GP STRATEGIES WILL BE ORGANIZED INTO TWO GLOBAL PRACTICES

* GP STRATEGIES - WORKFORCE EXCELLENCE PRACTICE TO INCLUDE MAJORITY OF EXISTING LEARNING SOLUTIONS SEGMENT, PROFESSIONAL & TECHNICAL SERVICES SEGMENT

* GP STRATEGIES- BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION SERVICES PRACTICE TO INCLUDE MAJORITY OF PERFORMANCE READINESS SOLUTIONS UNIT, SANDY TRAINING & MARKETING UNIT

* GP STRATEGIES CORP - ESTIMATES TO INVEST ABOUT $3 MILLION OF TOTAL COST REDUCTIONS TO EXPAND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION INITIATIVES