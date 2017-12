Dec 19 (Reuters) - GPI SPA:

* SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY 70 PERCENT OF BIM ITALIA SRL

* PRICE OF BIM ITALIA SRL STAKE ACQUISITION IS EUR 6.9 MILLION IN CASH

* BIM ITALIA SRL AGREEMENT ENVISAGES EARNOUT AND GPI‘S COMMITMENT TO BUYING REMAINING 30 PERCENT STAKE BY END 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)