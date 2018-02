Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gpt Group:

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME UP 6.4 PERCENT TO $1,645.7 MILLION​

* ‍FY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX EXPENSE ATTRIBUTABLE $1,269.1 MILLION​, UP 10.1%

* DIVIDEND OF ‍ 12.3 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY FOR 6 MONTH PERIOD ENDING 31 DEC 2017​