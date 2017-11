Nov 23 (Reuters) - GR SARANTIS SA :

* SAYS ‍GROUP‘S TOTAL TURNOVER REACHED EUR 255.01 MILLION IN 9M 2017 VERSUS EUR 239.92 MILLION IN 9M 2016​

* 9 MONTH ‍EBIT AT EUR 23.66 MILLION INCREASED BY 6.58 PERCENT VERSUS EUR 22.20 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* 9MONTH EBITDA UP 7.71 PERCENT TO EUR 27.40 MILLION FROM EUR 25.44 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)