Sept 13 (Reuters) - GR SARANTIS SA

* SAYS LISTING OF SHARES DERIVED FROM SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AFTER EXERCISE OF COMPANY‘S STOCK OPTIONS (STOCK OPTION PLAN)

* SAYS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH PAYMENT IN CASH, AMOUNTING EUR 244,528 AT ACQUISITION PRICE OF 2.00 EUR Source text: bit.ly/2woBBZh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)