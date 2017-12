Dec 8 (Reuters) - Graco Inc:

* GRACO ANNOUNCES 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10.4 PERCENT

* GRACO INC - ‍DECLARATION OF REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF 39.75 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE (OR 13.25 CENTS PER POST-SPLIT SHARE), AN INCREASE OF 10.4 PERCENT​

* GRACO INC - DECLARATION OF 3-FOR-1 SPLIT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, TO BE DISTRIBUTED ON DEC 27, 2017, FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF DEC 18, 2017