Oct 25 (Reuters) - Graco Inc:

* Graco reports record third quarter sales and earnings

* Graco Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.30​

* Graco Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $1.15​

* Graco Inc - qtrly ‍net sales $379.8 million versus $327.2​ million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $356.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graco Inc - ‍anticipate low single-digit organic, constant currency growth in q4​