Jan 19 (Reuters) - GrafTech International Ltd:

* GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL SAYS CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITTED A DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 WITH SEC FOR PROPOSED IPO

* GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE OFFERED & PRICE RANGE FOR PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: