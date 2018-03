BRIEF-Grafton FY operating profit grows in all segments, geographies

March 1 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc:

* GRAFTON - OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE PROPERTY PROFIT UP 17 PERCENT TO 160.9 MILLION POUNDS, GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS AND GEOGRAPHIES

* GRAFTON - PROPOSES 13 PERCENT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO 15.50 PENCE STERLING

* GRAFTON - TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH FROM JANUARY 1 2018 TO FEBRUARY 18 WAS 6.8 PERCENT

* GRAFTON CEO SAYS EXPECTATIONS ARE POSITIVE FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

* GRAFTON - ANTICIPATES THAT OVERALL CONDITIONS IN THE UK MERCHANTING MARKET LIKELY TO REMAIN RELATIVELY FLAT

* GRAFTON - ACTIVITY LEVELS IN THE UK HOUSING RMI MARKET ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN SUBDUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)