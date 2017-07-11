FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grafton Group says H1 trading better than anticipated
July 11, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Grafton Group says H1 trading better than anticipated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Grafton Group Plc

* Group revenue increased by 9.0 percent to £1.34 billion in H1 (up 6.2 per cent in constant currency; up 5.7 percent like-for-like)

* Says group performed "strongly in the half year with the benefit of broadly positive market segment conditions and good strategic positioning in key markets"

* CEO says "pleased with the Group's first half trading performance which was better than we anticipated and provides a good platform for the full year."

* CEO says 'whilst we remain optimistic on medium term outlook for UK, we are cautious about shorter term impact of current uncertainty and pressure on real incomes'

* merchanting business in Ireland 'outperformed a recovering market'

* Netherlands merchanting business performed strongly against the backdrop of good growth in the Dutch economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

