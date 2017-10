BRIEF-Graham Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $20.9 million versus $22.4 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million

* Graham corp says total orders were $11.1 million in q1 of fiscal 2018, down from $14.6 million in prior-year q1

* Graham corp - ‍expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 to be between $2.5 million and $3.0 million​

* Graham corp - ‍fy 2018 guidance remains unchanged​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $86.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S