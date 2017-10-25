FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Graham Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.00
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Graham Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2018 second quarter and first half results

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $75 million to $80 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Graham Corp - qtrly ‍net sales $17.2 million, compared with net sales of $21.1 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍backlog at end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 was $73.0 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 to be between $2.5 million and $3.0 million​

* Graham Corp - ‍orders were $17.1 million in Q2 of fiscal 2018, down 31% from prior-year’s Q2​

* Graham Corp - ‍fiscal 2018 gross margin expected to be between 21% and 23%​

* Graham Corp - ‍“our order activity has remained weak, driving reduction in our revenue guidance for fiscal 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.