Feb 1 (Reuters) - Graham Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.19 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 SALES $17.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $75 MILLION

* Q3 ORDERS OF $40 MILLION, BACKLOG INCREASED TO $96 MILLION

* NARROWING ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018, CO REVALUED COMMERCIAL NUCLEAR POWER BUSINESS, RESULTING IN A $14.8 MILLION PRE-TAX NON-CASH CHARGE

* FISCAL 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 21% AND 22%