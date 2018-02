Feb 23 (Reuters) - Graham Holdings Co:

* MPANY REPORTS 2017 AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $38.52

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $675.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.77 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* GRAHAM HOLDINGS SAYS RECORDED $177.5 MILLION IN Q4 NET DEFERRED TAX BENEFITS RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: