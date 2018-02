BRIEF-Graincorp Expects FY18 Underlying EBITDA In Range Of $240 Mln To $265 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FY18 UNDERLYING EBITDA1 IN RANGE OF $240 MILLION TO $265 MILLION

* ‍SEES FY18 UNDERLYING NPAT OF $50 MILLION TO $70 MILLION​

* “EXPECT FY18 EXPORTS TO BE 60-75% LOWER THAN LAST YEAR”

* FY18 SUMMER CROP EXPECTATIONS HAVE ALSO DETERIORATED IN RECENT WEEKS DUE TO PROLONGED HOT AND DRY WEATHER

‍CURRENT SORGHUM CROP ESTIMATES FOR FY18 ARE APPROXIMATELY 1.5 MILLION TONNES​