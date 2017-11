Nov 24 (Reuters) - GRAINGER PLC:

* ‍ACQUIRES A 192-HOME STABILISED PRS PORTFOLIO IN MANCHESTER FOR £26 MLN​

* ACQUIRED STABILISED PORTFOLIO OF THREE BLOCKS, IN MANCHESTER, COMPRISING 192 PRIVATE RENTED SECTOR (PRS) HOMES, FOR £26 MLN​