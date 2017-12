Nov 30 (Reuters) - GRAINGER PLC:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 3.26 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 4.86 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍FY NET RENTAL INCOME UP 8% TO £40.4M VERSUS £37.4M MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 2% TO £86.3M VERSUS £84.2M YEAR AGO​

* ‍FY EPRA NNNAV UP 5.6% TO 303P VERSUS 287P YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)