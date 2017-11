BRIEF-Grammer 9-mth operating EBIT up at EUR 58.6 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAMMER WITH FURTHER REVENUE GROWTH AND SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN OPERATING EBIT

* 9M OPERATING EBIT ROSE 23.4 PERCENT TO 58.6 MILLION EUR

* 9M REVENUE ROSE 5.8 PERCENT TO 1.34 BILLION EUR

* ‍PERSISTENT RESTRAINT ON PART OF INDIVIDUAL PREMIUM OEMS IN AWARDING NEW CONTRACTS TO GRAMMER​

* ‍EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE VERY STRONG OPERATING EBIT IN 2017 AS A WHOLE WELL IN EXCESS OF PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL.​

* ‍AT EUR 25.7 MILLION, NET PROFIT FOR YEAR TO SEPT 30, 2017 REMAINED AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL (2016: 25.5)​

* OPERATING EBIT MARGIN NO LONGER REACH TARGET OF C. 5 PERCENT, STILL TO EXCEED PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIG OF 4.0 PERCENT SLIGHTLY​

* ‍AT THIS STAGE, AN ADJUSTMENT TO MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST FOR GRAMMER GROUP IS NOT NECESSARY​