Oct 17 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG:

* GRAMMER - ‍BIFENG WU, WING SING INTL CO., LTD., JAP CAPITAL LIMITED,JAP CAPITAL HOLDING GMBH INTEND TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS

* ‍NOTIFYING PARTIES ARE CURRENTLY NOT SEEKING ANY MATERIAL CHANGE IN GRAMMER‘S CAPITAL STRUCTURE​

* GRAMMER - ‍NOTIFYING PARTIES INTEND TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON COMPOSITION OF CO'S ADMINISTRATION, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES​