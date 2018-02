BRIEF-Gran Colombia Announces Terms For Its Proposed Us$152 Million Debt Financing

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA ANNOUNCES TERMS FOR ITS PROPOSED US$152 MILLION DEBT FINANCING

* GRAN COLOMBIA - ‍TERMS FOR PROPOSED FINANCING INCLUDE EACH UNIT TO CONSIST OF US$1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED GOLD-LINKED NOTES

* GRAN COLOMBIA - ‍TERMS FOR PROPOSED FINANCING INCLUDE EACH UNIT TO ALSO CONSIST OF 124 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS OF CO​

* GRAN COLOMBIA - ‍ PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR REDEMPTION IN FULL, AT PAR, OF CERATIN OUTSTANDING DEBENTURES

* GRAN COLOMBIA - ‍NOTES WILL HAVE AN EIGHT-YEAR TERM AND ARE NON-CALLABLE FOR FIRST 3 YRS