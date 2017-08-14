Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp-

* Gran Colombia Gold reports second quarter 2017 results; announces mine life extension at its segovia operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.77

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍gold production in q2 of 2017 totalled 46,075 ounces, up 21% from Q2 last year​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍on track to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year​

* Gran Colombia Gold - ‍recent civil disruption in segovia,remedios has adversely impacted mining and plant operations at segovia in first half of august​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp qtrly ‍revenue $56 million versus $48.0 million​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍“certain capital projects have been suspended until civil disruption subsides​”

* Gran Colombia gold‍ sees 2017 total cash cost,aisc averages to be below $720 and $900/ounce sold given there is no prolonged adverse impact on production