FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.02
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Q2 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces second quarter 2017 results highlighted by strong financial performance, 22 pct increase in production and continued success in putumayo and middle magdalena basins

* Expects 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 33,300 to 34,300 boepd

* Gran Tierra Energy- increased average wi production before royalties in q2 2017 to 31,437 boepd , 22 pct higher than q2 2016

* Gran Tierra Energy -currently producing 34,178 boepd, and expects q4 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 35,000 to 37,000 boepd

* Narrowed range of company's projected 2017 capital program to $200 million to $225 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.