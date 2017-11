BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy to sell Peru business

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra announces agreement to sell Peru business

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - co, unit have entered into a share purchase agreement with Petrotal Ltd and Sterling Resources Ltd​

* Gran Tierra Energy - Sterling and Petrotal entered into arrangement agreement under which Petrotal will complete a reverse take-over of Sterling​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍GTEIH agreed to sell all of issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Gran Tierra Energy International Peru Holdings ​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - under arrangement agreement between ‍sterling and Petrotal, Sterling and Petrotal will be amalgamated​

* Gran Tierra Energy- ‍resulting entity to acquire co’s unit as final step of arrangement for 187.3 million shares of resulting entity​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍at deal closing, GTEIH And Gran Tierra Resources Limited will enter into an investor rights agreement with Sterling​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: