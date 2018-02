BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.41

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc:

* GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.9 PERCENT TO $271.4 MILLION

* END-OF-PERIOD ENROLLMENT INCREASED 10.2% TO 90,297 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FROM 81,908 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* SEES Q1 2018 NET REVENUE OF $274.0 MILLION, EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.39, AND STUDENT COUNTS OF 91,500

* SEES Q2 2018 NET REVENUE OF $235.0 MILLION, EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.85, AND STUDENT COUNTS OF 80,900

* SEES Q3 2018 NET REVENUE OF $254.0 MILLION, EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.98, AND STUDENT COUNTS OF 98,400

* SEES Q4 2018 NET REVENUE OF $291.0 MILLION, EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.47, AND STUDENT COUNTS OF 97,100

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET REVENUE OF $1,054.0 MILLION AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.69

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $268.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $272.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: