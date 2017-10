BRIEF-Grands Moulins de Strasbourg H1 operating loss narrows to 0.9 million euros

Oct 3 (Reuters) - GRANDS MOULINS DE STRASBOURG SA:

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 105.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.9 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IMPACT OF BETTER QUALITY OF WHEAT FROM 2017 ON ITS MILLING ACTIVITY IN Q4 2017

* EXPECTS A RETURN TO EQUILIBRIUM FOR Q4 2017 IN MILLING ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2xUBU1I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)