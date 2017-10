Sept 25 (Reuters) - GRANDVISION:

* ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT STEPHAN BORCHERT AS CEO OF GRANDVISION LATEST END OF APRIL 2018​

* ‍STEPHAN BORCHERT WILL SUCCEED THEO KIESSELBACH IN ROLE OF CEO