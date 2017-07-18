FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-Granite awarded $855 mln JV design-build highway project in Texas
July 18, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Granite awarded $855 mln JV design-build highway project in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite awarded $855 million joint venture design-build highway project in Texas

* Granite Construction Inc - Granite booked its 30 percent share of $855 million joint venture project into backlog during Q2 of 2017

* Granite Construction Inc - work is scheduled to begin in july 2017 and conclude in spring 2022

* Granite Construction Inc - awarded sh-99 grand parkway design-build contract for segments h, i-1, and i-2 by Texas Department Of Transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

