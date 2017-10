Sept 25 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Forsayeth will remain in his role as chief executive officer until such time as a successor is appointed​

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍board has commenced a comprehensive search to identify a successor​